Carrie unhappy with trade deal

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

With the ink still freshly signed on Canada’s new trade pact with the U.S. and Mexico, Oshawa’s MP isn’t impressed.

Colin Carrie says the Liberal government made numerous concessions in the deal, and that Canada “didn’t really win anything.”

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) of 1993.

“Basically we have a quota on the auto industry,” Carrie says. “There’s going to be a limit on how many cars we can export.”

Carrie says while threats of 25 per cent tariffs on automobiles won’t happen, high tariffs remain on steel and aluminium.

“What are cars made of? The auto industry is going to be stuck paying those tariffs,” he says.

The Conservative MP said while it’s early, the new deal should be judged on whether it is better for Canada than NAFTA was.

“The answer so far appears to be a clear no,” Carrie says.

He also criticized Ministry of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland as acting antagonistically towards the U.S. during the negotiations.

