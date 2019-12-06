Carrie has eyes on U.S. relations, ec dev in southern Ontario

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

Oshawa MP Colin Carrie has his hands full as he’s been handed the portfolio of Canada-U.S. relations in the Conservative Party’s Shadow Cabinet.

Carrie’s appointment came in the days before comments made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, along with the leaders of the U.K., France and the Netherlands, regarding an impromptu press conference by U.S. president Donald Trump during the recent NATO conference.

Trump later called Trudeau “two-faced” and has since stated trade sanctions could be coming against Canada and other countries.

Carrie told The Oshawa Express the situation was “just another example of bad judgment” on the part of Trudeau.

The local MP said trade sanctions would be hurtful, particularly in Ontario because of reliance on trade with the U.S.

“This could end up costing Canadians a lot,” he said.

Under Carrie’s role as a Shadow Minister, he is also looking at federal economic development for southern Ontario.

“I am honoured to be appointed to this new role. Our Shadow Cabinet has much work to do ahead of this Parliament, we have an opportunity to work together with all opposition parties, and the government itself,” Carrie said in a media release.

Carrie plans to focus on issues such as increasing Canada’s “competitive edge” in the manufacturing sector.

He noted he was disappointed at what he called a lack of focus on manufacturing in the Liberals’ throne speech last week.

“During the last Parliament, I had the opportunity to visit many businesses across southern Ontario, and I heard similar things from all of them. They are struggling, and our federal government is not helping the situation,” Carrie said.

He said the policies of the Liberal government, including the federal carbon tax, have put a strain on Canada’s competitiveness.

“This does not only hurt local businesses, it also hurts the families who put food on the table thanks to these businesses,” he said. “Despite all this, I look forward to working with other parties in this minority government so we can get this right and get Canada back on track.”

Back to U.S. relations, Carrie said it’s up to leaders to overlook any personal disagreements and “do the best for Canadians and Americans.”

There have been some calls for Conservative leader Andrew Scheer to step down after his party’s loss in the federal election.

However, Carrie said Scheer’s position is “solid with caucus,” and he believes any questions on his leadership are mostly being intensified by “left-leaning media.”

There is a possibility the Liberals, which hold minor power in Parliament, could fall if the 2020 budget isn’t supported.

While Carrie says he doesn’t want to go into another election, it’s ultimately up to the Liberals.

“The reality is it’s up to Mr. Trudeau,” Carrie said, noting if the current path continues, it doesn’t look promising.

