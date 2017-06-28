Canada Day holiday will affect blue box collection schedule

The Region of Durham would like to remind residents of changes to scheduled curbside blue box collection in observance of Canada Day.

Residents in the City of Oshawa and the Town of Whitby will temporarily have their collection moved to the following day. This means that residents with collection scheduled for Monday, July 3 will temporarily have their collection moved to Tuesday, July 4. This shift will continue throughout the week with collection scheduled for Friday, July 7 moved to Saturday, July 8.

Garbage and green bin collection for Oshawa and Whitby residents is the responsibility of the individual municipalities, not the Region of Durham. These residents are asked to check their waste calendars or contact their local municipality regarding collection of these items.

For more information, please visit durham.ca/waste, email waste@durham.ca or call 905-579-5264 (toll-free at 1-800-667-5671) or download the Durham Region Waste App.

