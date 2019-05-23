Cadets show their stuff

By Stefany Harris/The Oshawa Express

Local Royal Canadian Air Force cadets were in top form during an annual inspection in Oshawa.

During the inspection, the 151 Chadburn Squadron Band and Drill Team showed off their routine that won them the first place title at the Band and Drill Team competition in Borden, Ontario. The band will be moving on to the regional level competition to face off with 10 other bands.

During the competition, 17-year-old Warrant Officer Grace Mubiala was named the top drum major in Eastern Ontario.

“I always know the cadets will do well in these kinds of competitions,” said Capt. Dale Bliss, special projects coordinator for the 151 Chadburn Squadron. “They are as ready as they’ll ever be.”

150 cadets filled Harman Park Arena along with parents, local dignitaries and local veterans. 35 civilian volunteers helped with the inspection and ceremony.

Dan Carter, mayor of Oshawa attended as a local dignitary and as a review board member. Along with reviewing officer Colonel Mark Larson, he and the other board members inspected the cadets.

Also in attendance were Durham regional chair John Henry and Oshawa deputy mayor Bob Chapman.

After the inspection and ceremony, medals, trophies and scholarships were presented to cadets who have excelled throughout the year. The winners of the awards were based on the cadet’s school marks, a written essay and an interview process.

There were five major medals and trophies awarded in the evening. The Lord Strathcona medal went to Warrant Officer Dalton Buller, the Royal Canadian Legion Medal of Excellence went to Flight Sgt. Ethan Lang, the Chadburn Wing Commander Lloyd Chadburn Trophy went to Mubiala, the Patricia McClellan Trophy went to Warrant Officer Nicole Rabjohn, and the Flight Lieutenant Don Hill Trophy went to Warrant Officer Ravi Mahadeo.

The Rotary Club of Oshawa, which has sponsored the RCAF since 1942, presented three educational scholarships to Rabjohn, Mahadeo and Mubiala.

Rabjohn was also presented a $10,000 scholarship to the Canadian Flight Academy for flying.

