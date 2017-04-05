Bus service changes coming soon

Starting April 10, Durham Region Transit is making a number of changes to several of its routes.

For riders on the 922 Bloor-Townline route, weekday midday and evening service after 7 p.m. between the Harmony terminal and Nash Road has been cancelled. For the 910 Campus Connect route, there will be a new two-way service on Thornton Road from Gibb Street to Taunton Road, as well as an adjustment to trip times from the UOIT/Durham College campus.

For the 401 Simcoe, there will be a temporary detour effective April 10 through to mid-October to accommodate for roadworks on Simcoe. There will also be seasonal service reductions between April and September.

For a full list of upcoming changes, please visit durhamregiontransit.com.

