Build boosted by powerful women

Approximately 150 women from across Durham Region recently joined together to show their support for Habitat for Humanity Durham.

The third annual Women in Power Build Event combined three days of hard work, camaraderie and fun at the CentreTowne build site in Oshawa.

The site is currently in its third phase, and once completed will feature 24 new townhouses.

Habitat for Humanity Durham CEO Mary Bone says the impetus for the event is to “engage some of our political/business leaders who are female and help them get engaged with some women they normally wouldn’t have the opportunity to work beside.”

Oshawa MPP Jennifer French, Whitby MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes, Uxbridge-Pickering MPP Jennifer O’ Connell and Pickering-Scarborough MPP Tracy MacCharles were among the local female leaders who participated.

French, who was part of a crew taking out a section of a garage, has worked on a number of builds with Habitat for Humanity previously.

“The women builds are empowering. It really is hands-on community building,” French said. “It’s also important to encourage women to get into the construction and trade industries.”

Oshawa Mayor John Henry stopped by to give some words of encouragement.

“You really are making a difference today,” Henry said.

Bone says the event has been successful in attracting more female volunteers as well.

“I would definitely say in an average build, we see probably 65 per cent to 75 per cent men, but we do have a fairly large female volunteer population.”

Bone says participating in the build also offers an opportunity to learn new skills.

“You may show up to the jobsite and find you are digging a ditch…or assisting an electrician with running wire…some things that people don’t traditionally try on their own,” she says.

The build event benefits not only those involved, but Habitat for Humanity Durham as well, as participants raised funds in order to be able to contribute.

“It brings in a influx of cash,” Bone says, explaining the fundraiser efforts are vital because the organization requires money upfront to engage in its builds.

She also noted that Habitat for Humanity does not use any of its fundraising dollars for administration costs, as they are paid for through profits from ReStore locations.

While the women were certainly put to work over the three days, Bone notes the event is about much more than strapping on a hard hat and safety boots.

Participants had a Zumba warm-up each day, were provided entertainment and heard from families who have bought homes from Habitat for Humanity regarding the impact the organization had on their lives.

“It’s really a great day that is a lot of fun,” Bone says.

