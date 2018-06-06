BREAKING – One man dead following Bloor Street shooting

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

By Joel Wittnebel/The Oshawa Express

One man is dead following a shooting on Bloor Street in Oshawa early this morning.

According to police, the shooting took place around 2 a.m. this morning at 134 Bloor Street East, leaving one male dead. Police have not released any identifying information at this time as they are waiting to notify the victim’s family.

Around 7:30 this morning, homicide investigators and the coroner’s office were on scene at the combined residential and commercial property, which sits between Simcoe Street South and Ritson Road. According to George Tudos, spokesperson for Durham Regional Police Service, there are several rental units in the home where the shooting took place.

At this time, police are still looking for any information about the shooting and no suspects have been identified. Police are urging anyone who may have seen anything in the area around 1:30 a.m. this morning, or may have security camera footage from that time to contact them.

The death marks Durham’s eighth homicide of 2018.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Durham Regional Police Service at 1-888-579-1520. Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

More to come.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

