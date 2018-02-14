Blood donations desperately needed

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

The recent cold and snowy weather is causing headaches across the city, but possibly the biggest one came for Canadian Blood Services.

Andra Stancu, territory manager for CBS, says weather led to the cancellation of approximately 50 appointments over the past few weeks.

“We really hope those donors who had planned to join us will return as soon as possible,” Stancu says.

Each one of those cancelled donations represents one unit of blood.

“That’s enough to treat someone who has been in a car crash,” Stancu explains. “It can have more long-term effects for five patients who are undergoing cancer treatments.”

To make up for the lost appointments, more than 250 donors are “strongly needed” over the next week.

According to Stancu, there is a desperate need for O-negative blood right now.

“Of the four per cent of Canadians who donate blood, only seven per cent are O-negative. That is a small, small percentage that are donating the universal blood type,” she notes. “O-negative is given to trauma victims when doctors don’t know their blood type.”

There is currently only a two-day supply of O-negative blood nationwide.

Stancu encourages residents to bring a friend along with them when they donate.

“If they come in with a buddy it makes the process a lot easier. It can help you get through the possible worry.”

The Oshawa Blood Donor Clinic at 1300 Harmony Rd. N. is open during the following hours.

Monday – 3 to 7 p.m.

Tuesday – 3 to 7 p.m.

Wednesday – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday – 4 to 8 p.m.

Friday – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To book an appointment, locate a clinic, check your eligibility, and more, use the Give Blood App or visit blood.ca.

