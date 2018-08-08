Beaches okay for swimming

After three straight weeks, a regional warning regarding high E. coli levels at Lakeview Beach East has been lifted.

The Durham Region Health Department has deemed Oshawa’s beaches safe for swimming.

Health department staff were able to test at Lakeview Beach West for the first time this entire summer as well.

The latest round of beach water testing was released on Thursday, Aug. 2

Beaches are ‘posted’ as unfit for swimming when E. coli levels exceed the provincial standard of 200 E. coli per 100 ml of water.

The Public Health Ontario Laboratory in Peterborough provides analysis of all water samples submitted for testing.

The health department reminds the public not to swim in beach water for at least 48 hours after heavy rainfall, as bacteria levels can increase due to run-off.

