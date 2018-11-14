Be mindful of bogus water salespeople

Durham residents should turn away door-to-door salespersons who want to test their water or install water-filtering systems says the region.

The region does not sell or endorse water filters or treatment equipment.

“The region provides clean, safe drinking water, which meets provincial water quality standards,” says John Presta, director of environmental services. “Our water undergoes daily monitoring and testing and does not require further filtration or monitoring at residents’ expense.”

When speaking with door-to-door salespersons, residents should remember the following:

– Regional employees will not show up at your door without a pre-arranged appointment or without your consent to do so. Regional staff will not visit without sending an official letter and/or scheduling an appointment. Or call the visiting organization, or the region, to confirm that the visit is legitimate.

– If someone shows up unsolicited, remember to ask for identification. All regional employees and authorized contractors carry photo ID

– Don’t feel pressured to sign contracts on the spot, or to let anyone into your home, and never give out your personal information.

While the regional staff do not make unsolicited visits, a residential meter replacement/upgrade program has been established with its contractor, Neptune. Technology Group, to replace or upgrade the metres in homes at no charge to residents.

If the meter at a premises requires replacement or an upgrade, and before contractors show up, a resident will receive an official letter from the region notifying them of the upcoming water meter replacement or upgrade, and a letter from Neptune Technology Group advising how to book your appointment.

The letter requests that residents set up an appointment with the contractor. Neptune installers will arrive on the arranged date. They will be uniformed, carrying ID, and are highly skilled to ensure a professional installation.

Information on water quality testing is available from the region by contacting the Works Department at 905-668-7711, and from water quality reports, available online at www.durham.ca/water.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

