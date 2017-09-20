Bathroom wipes belong in the garbage: Region

The region is reminding residents that bathroom wipes—which are marketed as an alternative to toilet paper and advertised as ﬂushable—should be disposed of in the garbage, rather than being flushed down the toilet.

Baby wipes, mopping wipes and sanitizing cleaning wipes should also be disposed of in the garbage only.

The region’s sanitary sewer system is not designed to dispose of anything beyond human waste, toilet paper and wastewater.

Wipes do not break down the way toilet paper does and can clump together, causing costly blockages and backups in the sewer system—which could result in flooding in homes or businesses.

To learn more about the problem of wipes in the sewer system, visit durham.ca/ThinkBeforeYouFlush.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

