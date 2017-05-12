Average house price hits $700k

The average selling price for a home in Durham Region has hit a new benchmark.

According to a news release from the Durham Region Association of Realtors, the average selling price of a home in Durham Region last month was more than $700,000, based on 1,485 transactions and 2,433 new listings hitting the market.

The most expensive segment of the housing market was detached houses, coming in at an average selling price of more than $775,000. Coming in at just under $377,000, condo apartments were the least expensive.

Oshawa was the least expensive municipality to purchase a home, with the average selling price coming in at just under $604,000, with detached homes selling for an average of just over $668,000.

The most expensive place to purchase a home was Uxbridge, with the average selling price coming in at just over $870,000.

