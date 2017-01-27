Arrest made in November gas station robbery

Police have made an arrest in connection with a violent gas station robbery last year.

On Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, a male suspect entered the kiosk of the Global Gas station on Taunton Road East and repeatedly punched the 60-year-old employee after demanding cash. The suspect stole money from the victim’s pockets before fleeing the kiosk westbound.

On Monday, Jan. 16, a suspect was arrested in Thunder Bya in connection with this robbery.

A 36-year-old Ennismore male has been charged with robbery – theft with violence and failure to comply with a probation order.

