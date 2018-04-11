Are you registered to vote?

The City of Oshawa wants to ensure citizens are registered and ready to vote come the October municipal election.

Oshawa residents can now use voterlookup.ca to confirm they’re registered and eligible to vote in the upcoming municipal and school board elections.

Voterlookup.ca needs basic information such as the user’s name, birthday, address or assessment roll number to confirm eligibility. This needs to be completed by July 31.

The website manages information used for voters’ lists and is only shared with municipalities to create the voters’ lists. The service is administered by the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation.

The information gathered by voterlookup.ca is not transferable to the provincial voters’ list. To confirm registration in the provincial election, check www.elections.on.ca. Voters will be electing one regional councillor and one city councillor in each of the city’s five wards. The election will also determine the Regional Chair, Mayor and school board trustee(s).

To run for Oshawa City Council or local school board, submit a nomination between May 1 and July 27 at 2 p.m.

For more information, visit www.voteoshawa.ca.

