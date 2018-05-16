Another successful year for Frank Sobil Spring Classic

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

Another successful Frank Sobil Classic is in the books as the Oshawa Kicks Soccer Club hosted more than 330 teams from across the province.

The annual tournament was held over the past two weekends.

The first weekend (May 5 and 6) saw more than 140 girls teams from Ontario, and a few from Quebec, in competition.

Local teams had a successful weekend, capturing three championships.

The 2004 Girls Red won in the U14 White Division, 2002 Girls Red were victorious in the U16 White Division and 2000 Girls Red were tops in the U18 Red Division.

After heavy rains and flooding caused headaches for organizers in 2017, Mother Nature tried to put a damper on the first weekend with the freak windstorm of May 4.

The coinciding power outage in Oshawa forced organizers to move their headquarters from the Civic Recreation Complex to a nearby clubhouse.

Organizers had to act quickly to assist 140 team officials in navigating through a city plunged into darkness.

“Like every hustle, Oshawa Kicks staff worked quickly and efficiently to ensure they were organized to host the Saturday and Sunday event,” said Oshawa Kicks executive director Elizabeth McCaw.

The boys segment of the tournament was held on May 12 and 13.

No Oshawa clubs were able to capture championships this time around, although the 2002 Boys Red team were finalists in the U16 division.

In all, 190 teams participated in the second weekend of the tournament.

“Oshawa Kicks would like to thank the City of Oshawa, Durham Tourism, Durham Region Soccer Association, Ontario Soccer, our sponsors, tournament field convenors, visiting clubs, parents and spectators for being part of the past two weekends’ events,” noted Cameron McCrae, tournament director.

The annual Frank Sobil Classic is named after the founder of the Oshawa Kicks Soccer Club.

Sobil, the current past-president and a member of the Oshawa Sports Hall of Fame, continues to play a pivotal role in the local soccer community and, as usual, was in attendance at this year’s tournament.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

