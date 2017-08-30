Animal Services filling up with felines, needs help

By Joel Wittnebel/The Oshawa Express

The City of Oshawa is looking to the cat-loving population to step in and help find homes for a growing number of felines that are finding their way to the city’s Animal Services department.

Currently, the city’s shelter is home to approximately 90 cats, pushing them dangerously close to full capacity in their existing space. And while the shelter never turns cats away, the lack of space can lead to a number of issues, including health problems for the cats themselves.

“No matter what, we’re always taking in strays,” says Jessica Fisher, an animal care attendant with the city. However, the sheer numbers can make it easier for certain respiratory infections and other ailments to spread among the cats.

“It also just makes it harder for us to keep taking in cats too because we just don’t have the space.”

Now, the city is offering residents the opportunity to adopt one of the cats for only $75.

All the cats are spayed and neutered, and come with six weeks of free pet insurance. The kitties are also all up-to-date with their vaccines, including rabies.

And with cats of all shapes, sizes, colours and ages, Fisher says there’s a cat for everyone.

The city’s adoption blitz began on Aug. 21 and runs to Sept. 2. So far, Fisher says they’ve seen approximately 15 cats find new homes, close to their goal of 20 adoptions. However, much more needs to be done.

“It’s getting better, but we still have a lot coming in,” she says, noting that the summer months are always the busiest when it comes to people dropping off animals.

For those interested, more information can be found online at www.oshawa.ca or by visiting the Animals Services branch located at 919 Farewell Street.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

