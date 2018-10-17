An historic Autofest donation

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

For its 25th anniversary, Autofest and Motor City Car Club raised $25,000 in support of Grandview kids.

The amount raised at Autofest brings the total amount donated since 2002 to approximately $275,000.

Every year the annual Autofest Show comes to Oshawa, and this year it celebrated its 25th anniversary at Lakeview Park on Aug. 25 and 26.

Executive Director of Development for Grandview Children’s Foundation, Brigitte Tschinkel says, “We are so fortunate to have such a longstanding relationship with the Motor City Car Club through Autofest. Their dedication and commitment to our kids is truly outstanding.”

Grandview Kids’ mission statement is “To provide family-centred paediatric and rehabilitation services for children and youth with physical, communication and developmental needs.”

The Grandview Children’s Centre opened in Oshawa in 1983, but was not called so until 2004. It was initially built to support 400 children with special needs, but the number of children needing access has increased to approximately 10,000. Currently there are 3,300 children on their waiting list.

The $25,000 donation was presented to Grandview Children’s Centre in Oshawa by representatives of the Motor City Club, and will be put towards their Believe Campaign, which launched on Sept. 28.

The money raised by the Believe Campaign will be put towards the new facility that Grandview is building in Ajax to meet the demands of today. That doesn’t mean that Oshawa will be left without a Grandview Kids home however, as there will still be a satellite centre in Oshawa.

The ultimate goal of the Believe Campaign is to raise $20 million. Of that, $14.5 million has already been raised, with a $5 million private donation and a donation of $1 million from Jumpstart Canada contributing to that.

Funds were also raised through events and fundraisers. Their next event is the fourth annual Pure Imagination Gala on Nov. 9 at Deer Creek Golf and Banquet Facility.

