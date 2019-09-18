Airport town hall scheduled for Sept. 24

The Oshawa Executive Airport Community Liaison Committee is inviting residents to attend the annual Airport Town Hall, taking place on Tuesday, Sept. 24, with doors opening at 5 p.m.

Hosted at the Canadian Flight Academy, 1250 Airport Boulevard, the evening will include an in-person opportunity to provide input on the development of the draft 2020-2024 Airport Business Plan and Noise and Traffic Management Plan directly with staff.

there will also be bus tours of the Oshawa Executive Airport from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., preliminary results of the air quality assessment and noise study results, and a presentation at 7 p.m., followed by a question period.

Those who are unable to attend the town hall can also provide input on the development of the draft 2020-2024 Airport Business Plan beginning Sep.t. 3 either online on Connect Oshawa at www.connectoshawa.ca/airport, on paper at Service Oshawa, 50 Centre Street South, or at the Oshawa Executive Airport, 1200 Airport Boulevard. Feedback will be received until 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18 and considered in the development of the draft plan, which will be presented to the city’s development services committee for review.

For those who have accessibility needs and require alternate accommodations, email airport@oshawa.ca or call 905-576-7146 within a minimum of five business days’ notice in advance of the event.

