Advanced voting polls open Friday, Oct. 5

Residents of Oshawa can get a head start at the polls as advance voting kicks off this weekend.

Electors can vote at any of the city’s 10 advance voting locations, regardless of the ward in which they reside.

Over the next two weekends, advanced voting is offered at the following locations:

Friday, Oct. 5 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Campus Ice Centre, 2200 Simcoe Street North

Saturday, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Legends Centre, 1661 Harmony Road North and South Oshawa Community Centre, 1455 Cedar Street

Sunday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Civic Recreation Complex, 99 Thornton Road South and Donevan Recreation Complex, 171 Harmony Road South

Friday, Oct. 12 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Donevan Recreation Complex

Saturday, Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at City Hall, 50 Centre Street North and Civic Recreation Complex

Sunday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Legends Centre and South Oshawa Community Centre

Any voter is eligible to appoint another eligible voter to cast a ballot on their behalf.

To do so, they must complete an Appointment for Voting Proxy form.

The forms are available at City Clerks Services, located on the fifth floor of Oshawa City Hall.

Specific rules apply to the appointment of voting proxies. Contact the city at 905-436-3311, ext. 5639 for more information.

Voters who did not receive their voter notification in the mail can either add their name to the list or determine their voting location by visiting https://www.oshawa.ca/city-hall/voter-look-up.asp

An eligible elector does not need to provide a voter notification card at the time they cast their vote, however, they are required to provide one piece of identification containing their name and qualifying address, or complete a declaration of identity affirming their identity and entitlement to vote at the voting location.

