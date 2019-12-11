Holidays are the purrrfect time to adopt a pet

With the holidays just around the corner, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is asking the public to add one more special someone to their holiday list.

The organizations have launched iAdopt for the Holidays, a national adoption campaign to find homes for as many animals as possible during a time of year when families are together and can help their new pet settle in.

iAdopt for the Holidays runs until Dec. 31 at participating SPCAs, humane societies and rescue groups across Canada. Last year, more than 3,600 animals across Canada found their new homes during the campaign.

“The holidays are actually a great time to welcome a new furry companion into your life. Together as a family, you can spend time with your new pet and help them settle into their new home,” says Daryl Vaillancourt, chief of humane programs and community outreach, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “Our focus is finding the right home for every adoptable animal to help ensure the matches we make are lifetime matches.”

Potential adopters take part in the science-based Meet Your Match program, which matches their personality and lifestyle with the animals awaiting adoption. The adoption process, which is used at all 12 Ontario SPCA and Humane Society animal centres across Ontario, helps ensure adopters are going home with their most compatible match.

All cats and dogs available through the Ontario SPCA are spayed or neutered, microchipped, are up-to-date on vaccinations, and come with a gift of one month of pet insurance. Animals adopted from the Ontario SPCA or a participating partner during the iAdopt for the Holidays campaign will be entered in a draw for a chance to win free pet food for a year from Royal Canin.

Already have an adopted pet? Visit iadopt.ca to find out how you can win a $500 PetSmart gift card for your pet and for the participating animal charity of your choice.

