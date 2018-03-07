Accused in Hache case gets lawyer

By Joel Wittnebel/The Oshawa Express

After months of delays and repeated court appearances by video, Adam Strong, the man accused of committing an indecent act to the body of murdered teen Rori Hache, has found a lawyer to represent him in the upcoming trial.

Strong, 45, was arrested in December after human remains were found in his basement apartment on McMillan Drive in Oshawa. The remains were later identified as belonging to Hache, an Oshawa teen who went missing in August 2017. Her torso was found floating in the Oshawa harbour in September.

During his most recent appearance via video on March 1, Strong was represented in court by Oshawa criminal lawyer Tom Balka.

A pre-trial date was set for April 10. Currently, Strong has not been charged with Hache’s murder, and is facing a charge of indecent interference with a dead body.

As is common, the DRPS have shared very few details about the ongoing investigation into Hache’s murder. Investigators were on scene for several weeks at Strong’s apartment, but little if any information about what they found there has been released.

Also in attendance at the recent court date, similar to each of Strong’s many previous appearances, was a group of Hache’s family and friends, along with her mother Shanan Dionne.

Dionne previously told the media that she continues to appear in court to show the judge that she is committed to the case.

“My daughter was innocent blood,” Dionne previously said. “I believe my daughter was hunted. Nothing has been proven, but in my heart I feel my daughter was hunted.

“To think that was the last person that had their hands on my daughter, it’s just really, it’s disturbing to me…Rori was loved by everybody, she was an innocent kid, she was a great, great kid and she definitely didn’t deserve to have her life taken from her,” she stated.

“She was Oshawa’s girl, you know?”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

