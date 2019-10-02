A warm welcome home

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

After the first ever Street Fest taking place before the game, the Generals looked to continue their winning streak to start the season against the Kingston Frontenacs.

After a first period where the Gens outshot Kingston 11-5, Oshawa finally broke the scoreless tie 37 seconds into the second period when Jacob Winterton snuck into the slot to take a pass from Brett Neumann and put it past goalie Brendan Bonello.

The Frontenacs took less than a minute to respond, as Shane Wright quickly tied the game.

But Finnish import Oliver Suni then took the reins as the clock wound down in the second.

Suni scored after taking a rebound from Danil Antropov in the slot, finding the open net in front of him while on the powerplay.

The second period ended with Oshawa up 2-1.

Despite the final score, there were only 11 shots total in the third period, as the Gens only got off six shots, and Kingston only had five.

While playing shorthanded, Allan McShane took a hold of the puck in the Gens’ defensive zone. After making his way through defenders, McShane deked before putting it past Bonello.

David Jesus then took control of the puck only a few minutes later when a blocked shot bounced his way.

Jesus blasted the puck past Bonello, making the final score 4-1 for Oshawa.

The Gens outshot the Frontenacs 30-13, and took all three stars of the game.

McShane was first star after getting a goal and two assists, Suni was second with a goal and an assist, and Jesus was third after scoring a goal and going plus-two.

In previous action, the Gens took on the Mississauga Steelheads on the road.

The Generals quickly took control as Neumann opened the scoring when he grabbed a pass gloveside and put it past Mississauga goaltender Joe Ranger.

McShane would then add to the lead when he took a pass along the boards and flicked it past Ranger and a series of defenders. The score at the end of the first was 2-0 for the Generals.

The Steelheads came out of the gate fast in the second period, only needing one minute to score their first goal.

Now only up by one, McShane took a pass from Ty Tullio in front of the net, where he backhanded the puck past Ranger to give Oshawa a two-goal lead.

But Mississauga wasn’t ready to give up, as Duncan Penman and Cole Schwindt both tallied goals to tie the game.

With the period dying down, Suni took a cross-ice pass in the offensive zone from Neumann, and put one in the open net for his first OHL goal.

The Generals went into the third period leading 4-3.

Both teams would add two more, with Brett Harrison and Tullio scoring to start the third period before Mississauga added two more.

The game ended with a Generals victory, as they beat Mississauga 6-5.

Oshawa was outshot by their opponent 34-24, and Suni took home the first star of the game after scoring his first goal and tallying three assists.

The Generals also took on the Niagara IceDogs the night before, earning a 4-3 victory in overtime.

Oshawa has started their season with a four game winning streak, which they will look to continue on Friday, Oct. 4 against the North Bay Battalion at home, with the puck dropping at 7:35 p.m.

