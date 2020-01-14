A shot of wisdom for you

By Bill Fox/Columnist

A correspondent recently sent me some “wisdom quotes.” I’m sharing some of them here and have added some others from recent readings.

From Authors Unknown:

– “No matter how educated, talented, rich or cool you believe you are, how you treat people ultimately tells all. Integrity is everything.”

– “In life, it’s important to know when to stop arguing with people and simply let them be wrong.”

– “Don’t trust everything you see. Even salt looks like sugar.”

– “A smart person knows what to say, a wise person knows whether to say it or not.”

– “In America they call it ‘lobbying.’ Everywhere else in the world they call it ‘bribery and corruption.’”

From Albert Einstein;

– “A ship is always safe at shore, but that is not what it is built for.”

– “Any fool can know. The point is to understand.”

– “I fear the day that technology will surpass our human interaction. The world will have a generation of idiots.”

From Paramahansa Yogananda:

– “The season of failure is the best time for sowing the seeds of success.”

– “Having lots of money while not having inner peace is like dying of thirst while bathing in the ocean.”

– “The happiness of one’s own heart alone cannot satisfy the soul; one must try to include, as necessary to one’s happiness, the happiness of others.”

– “Roam in the world as a lion of self-control; see that the frogs of weakness don’t kick you around.”

– “The power of unfulfilled desires is the root of all man’s slavery.”

– “Make up your mind that you will be happy whether you are rich or poor, healthy or unhealthy, happily married or unhappily married, young or old, smiling or crying. Don’t wait for yourself, your family or your surroundings to change before you can be happy within yourself. Make up your mind to be happy within yourself, right now, whatever you are, or wherever you are.”

– “Be honest with yourself. The world is not honest with you. When you are honest with yourself, you find the road to inner peace,

– “Let my soul smile through my heart and my heart smile through my eyes, that I may scatter rich smiles in sad hearts.”

– “Suffering is a good teacher to those who are quick and willing to learn from it. But it becomes a tyrant to those who resist and resent.”

“America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.” – Abraham Lincoln

“Men fight for liberty and win it with hard knocks. Their children, brought up easy, let it slip away again, poor fools. And their grandchildren are once more slaves.” – D. H. Lawrence

“When you see that in order to produce you need to obtain permission from men who produce nothing. When you see that money is flowing to those who deal not in goods but in favors. When you see that men get richer by graft and by pull than by work, and your laws don’t protect against them, but protect them against you. When you see corruption being rewarded and honesty becoming a self –sacrifice, you may know that your society is doomed.”- Ayn Rand

“Politicians should wear sponsor jackets like NASCAR drivers – then we know who owns them.” – Robin Williams

“Many people think that patience is a sign of weakness. I think this is a mistake. It is anger that is a sign of weakness, whereas patience is a sign of strength.” – Dalai Lama

Remember another quote from Albert Einstein.

“There is a major difference between intelligence and stupidity; intelligence has its limits.”

I’m at bdfox@rogers.com if you have a quote you’d like to share.

