A Must See! Will Blow Your Mind!

By Bill Fox/Columnist

I just saw a 2017 documentary on Netflix called “Unacknowledged” that gave me grave concerns. You might at first think this is about UFOs and how the secrecy about them has been ruthlessly enforced, but the film is about much more than UFOs. The film does give the best evidence of extraterrestrial contact that I have ever seen as it is backed up by top secret witness testimony and discloses the veil of secrecy and the real powers where the UFO secrets reside.

“Unacknowledged” reveals documents and UFO footage, “80 per cent of which has never been presented anywhere else”. Dr. Steven Greer exposes the degree of illegal, covert operations at the core of UFO secrecy. The viewer learns that dating back to the 1950s, the American President and other world leaders have been sidelined by criminal elements within the American Military-Industrial and Financial complex. The film exposes that there is a separation between legitimate Military and National Security Operations in the U.S.A. and the deep black programs that are unacknowledged. As an example, it was learned that the Pentagon lost track of a mind-numbing $10 trillion and no one, not even the Department of Defense, knew where it went or on what it was spent. “Unacknowledged” suggests it was spent on these deep black programs.

Paul Hellyer was our Canadian Defense Minister in the 1960s and was quoted as admitting that UFOs exist. He said that he would have been fired had he admitted this while in office! He has accused world leaders of concealing the presence of aliens. Hellyer, who was a Canadian minister from 1963 to 1967, urged world powers to release what he believes to be hidden data on UFOs.

‘Much of the media won’t touch [the documents]’, he said during a keynote speech at the Disclosure Canada Tour at the University of Calgary. He claims that the aliens have ‘been visiting our planet for thousands of years’ and are unimpressed with how we live. ‘We spend too much time fighting each other, we spend too much money on military expenditures and not enough on feeding the poor and looking after the homeless and sick,’ he said. In the film he says that UFOs are as real as the airplanes that fly overhead.

The film explains in detail how for over a century important clean energy technology has been kept ‘under wraps’ in order to perpetuate the status quo for those in the echelons of material power on earth.

“Unacknowledged” clearly demonstrates how we live in a time on earth where the use of gasoline to power vehicles has been obsolete for over 6 decades. The clean and cheap technology that could have been used to replace internal combustion engines has been suppressed and horded by a few greedy power hungry humans and the institutions they run. It shows how the energy technology related to the ET presence is the main reason for the active suppression of the truth! The film shows how our planet is being polluted and poisoned unnecessarily and all so that a few humans can hold on to power and accumulate obscene material wealth through the petroleum industry.

An Associated Press investigation that was finished in 2009 found at least $4.7 billion was spent by the pentagon during the previous year on psychological warfare operations aimed at its own citizens. The Department of Defense admitted to this massive operation paid for by tax dollars. They described these ongoing operations as efforts to “sway public opinion”! In other words the American taxpayer is paying taxes to inadvertently brainwash their own citizens.

“Unacknowledged” suggests that main media have paid agents in high places such as the main television networks, the New York Times, etc. There are documents now available to the public, which show clearly that in the 1950s the CIA contracted Disney studios on several occasions to write stories that were intended to shape public perception of specific issues.

After watching this film, I hope you do your own research and come to your own conclusions; the evidence in this film, is available for all to seek it. Whether you are an extraterrestrial or not, know that my email is ‘bdfox@rogers.com’.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

