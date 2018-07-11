A look back at July’s sweltering first week

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

If there were to an appropriate song for the summer of 2018 so far, Kenny Loggins’s The Heat is On would be a prime contender.

Beginning with the Canada Day long weekend, residents in Oshawa and across the province have faced an onslaught of sweltering hot days, with only a few moments of relief.

And while this past weekend paled in comparison to the 40 degree-plus humidex of the first few days of the month, it appears the mercury will rise again soon.

Taking humidity into consideration, temperatures are estimated to spike up into the upper 30s again over the next week, before cooling down significantly between the July 17 and July 23.

During the latest extended heat warning between June 30 and June 6, the average temperature was 31.7 degrees Celsius, almost six degrees higher than the historical average.

The City of Oshawa went forward with several measures in response to the scorching week.

Operating hours at local splash pads and Camp Samac and Rotary pools were extended, while lifeguards at Lakeview Beach Park supervised until sunset through July 5.

Extremely dry conditions caused by the heat wave led the Oshawa Fire Service to implement a ban on burning permits.

The province has not stated if there were any deaths related to the extreme heat, in comparison to Quebec, where more than 50 deaths were confirmed, mostly in the Montreal area.

