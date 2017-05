The Oshawa Legionaires 17U elite team got themselves prepped for their season start over the weekend hosting a series of exhibition games at Kingston Stadium. On April 29, the club first battled against the Etobicoke Rangers in the team’s first match on home soil. The Legionaires would come up short 8-1. The team would then go on to play the visiting Montreal Titans winning 15-7. Here, Matthew Robinson throws the ball to first base as a Ranger player slides into second base.

