YOURTH, Violet 

Peacefully at Traditions of Durham on December 3rd, 2019 in her 88th year with her daughter by her side. Violet died from a short battle of cancer. Predeceased by her husband Ross Yourth of 68 years. Predeceased by her brothers Norman Alford (Marie) and Fred Alford (Aggie). Loving mother of Ron Yourth (Karen) and Lorraine Goddard (Nigel). Loving Grandmother to Christopher Yourth (Christina) and Kevin Yourth, Tristan Goddard (Kat Reynolds) and Peter Goddard. Loving great-grandma to Liam, Kayris and Soryn Yourth and Jasmya and Jaden Stewart-Goddard. Aunt to Judy Gabrielli, Ric Alford and many friends that were just like family in every sense of the word. Violet loved Canada and proud to be called a Canadian. She travelled from the west coast to the east and from the far north of Canada to the south and all points in between. Hiking a lot of it. She and Ross were avid hikers who joined the Bruce Trail Association where they forged many great relationships which she had to this day. Violet was a palliative care volunteer and developed some lifelong friends along the way. Violet loved the great outdoors. Fresh air, nature and freedom. Never to take the well trodden path. Vi and Ross found the most remote places to explore all the while Ross was picture taking chronicling all their adventures. Many thanks to Dr Kapusta – Pat and Vi for their years of wonderful care and compassion, CCAC – complex care Jane White RN and her team was always the voice of calm during those fearful times. CCAC – palliative care Brandi Hanley RN and her team. VHA – Valerie RN Palliative team who took charge and put all the teams and resources in place to make this passing as peaceful as possible. Dr. E. Osborne and Dr. Burke – Thank you for your outstanding care and compassion and house calls that were as much for Violet as it was for the family. All the while helping to expedite plans to help mom’s passing as comfortable as possible. And finally many thanks to Traditions of Durham of which Violet made it her home for over 2 years. Every member of the staff have huge hearts and caring personality’s. Although Violet loved every member of the staff a special shout out goes to the second floor staff who directly cared for Violet and they formed special bonds like family. Truly a special group of people. Many thanks to my sista from another mother, Nancy Jackson. Unwaivering support. Someone I could always depend on. A true blessing in every sense of the word. Relatives and friends are invited to attend at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Wednesday December 11th, 2019 from 10 am until time of service in the funeral home chapel at 11 am. Donations in memory of Violet can be made to either the Canadian Cancer Society or The Children’s Wish Foundation. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

