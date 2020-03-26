Dear Editor,

March 24 is World TB Day. Two weeks ago, when COVID-19 was still a somewhat vague international threat, I noticed a posting from a northerner: “When I was in Halifax, I sneezed and someone jokingly asked if I had coronavirus. I told them not to worry, I’m from Nunavut, so it’s probably just TB.” It’s a reminder that while the world is intently focused on minimizing the effects of the pandemic, the usual infectious diseases continue to wreak their havoc by killing millions of the weak and disadvantaged. We can’t afford to ignore them. World TB Day is a good day to acknowledge we are all in this together and to recommit to the fight against all infectious diseases that know no borders.

Randy Rudolph

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

