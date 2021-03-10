Dear Editor,

March 24 is World TB Day. While all Canadians are likely to have access to COVID vaccines by fall, TB will continue to ravage our communities in the north and our neighbours around the world. Indigenous people in Canada continue to be disproportionately affected by TB, a disparity rooted primarily in factors such as poverty, crowded and inadequate housing, food insecurity, and inequitable health care access. These are the same factors that enable TB globally, and none of them will be addressed by a vaccine. Continued and focused action is necessary where TB remains the biggest infectious killer disease including our north.

Randy Rudolph

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

