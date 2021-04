Dear Editor,

Vaccines are bringing hope to the world. A new vaccine has also been found for malaria, a disease that kills more than 400,000 people a year, mostly children in sub-Saharan Africa. In Africa, there have been more deaths from malaria than from coronavirus in the past year, so this is a major good news story. Happy World Malaria Day, April 25!

Randy Rudolph

