Woman taken to hospital after being stabbed

A woman is recovering in hospital after being found with stab wounds in the stairwell of a building on Simcoe Street South in Oshawa.

Durham police were called to the Simcoe Street and Hall Street area and located the female, who told police she was confronted by a male in the stairwell who stabbed her during the altercation.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 18 to 19 years old, with shoulder length brown hair.

Anyone with information can contact DRPS Det. Dellipizzi at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2766.

