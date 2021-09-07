Woman struck by vehicle

A 29-year-old woman was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle while tending to an injured animal on the roadway in Oshawa.

Officers were called to the scene of a collision at the intersection of Simcoe Street North and Darcy Street on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 10:20 p.m. Police say the female had stopped her vehicle to assist an injured animal and while retrieving an item from her vehicle’s trunk, was struck by a Honda Civic.

The female was transported by ambulance to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed for several hours while officers conducted an investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident or who witnessed this collision to call DRPS Pc. Collins at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2442.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

