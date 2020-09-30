Woman grabbed, assaulted near bike path in Oshawa

A woman is recovering after having to fight off an attacker who she says grabbed and sexually assaulted her near a bike path in Oshawa.

On Sept. 29 around 6:15 p.m, the 40-year-old victim was walking southbound on a path near Ritson Road South and Valley Drive in Oshawa when she was approached by an unknown man.

Police say the suspect grabbed the woman, threw her to the ground and touched her inappropriately. The victim fought him off and yelled for help. The suspect fled on foot towards the creek area. A citizen assisted the victim until police arrived.

Police searched the area but could not locate the suspect. The woman suffered minor injuries.

The suspect is described as a male, 5’8” to 5’11” tall with a stocky build. He was wearing a grey hooded sweater, grey track pants with a black strike and black shoes. He also had a blue surgical mask on his face.

Police are asking anyone walking or running alone in the parks to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings, and to report any suspicious persons or activity to police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Briese of the Sexual Assault Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5323.

