Woman barricades herself inside home for several hours

Durham police have arrested an Oshawa woman after she barricaded herself in a home for several hours.

Officers were called to an armed person call in the Athabasca Street and King Street East area on Tuesday, May 25, around 10:05 a.m. Police say the female suspect was involved in a verbal altercation with three other parties when she pulled out a firearm and threatened the victims.

The female then fled to her dwelling and barricaded herself inside.

Police surrounded the home and negotiated with the woman for several hours to have her surrender peacefully.

The female exited the residence at approximately 5:20 p.m. and was arrested with the assistance of the Tactical Support Unit.

Officers located a black pellet gun.

A 57-year-old Oshawa woman has been charged with three counts of pointing a firearm, three counts of uttering death threats, and two counts of failing to appear. She was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact DRPS D/Cst. Hilliard at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1657.

