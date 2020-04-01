What your regional council made in 2019

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

What regional councillors earned in 2019 while fulfilling their duties has been released.

Regional councillors currently earn a base salary of $56,781.67. On top of their base salaries, councillors also receive a number of stipends for sitting on committees, mileage claims, and other expenses which relate to conferences, conventions and meetings on behalf of the region.

Councillors who are chairs of committees received an additional $5,979.22 in remuneration.

The option to choose payments as opposed to participating in the Ontario Municipal Retirement System is also available to councillors.

Of the 28 councillors to sit on council in 2019, seven didn’t claim any mileage, including Oshawa’s Ward 5 councillor Brian Nicholson.

Overall, remuneration in 2019 for Oshawa councillors is as follows:

