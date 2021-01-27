What we really need – each other

By Bill Fox/Columnist

One of the few benefits of living in a pandemic is that you may have more gratitude. We, perhaps, are more grateful for nature as I see lots more of us walking in conservation areas and parks, etc. We may be more grateful for our friends and acquaintances and essential service workers, as those interactions mean more for us now, since we are more isolated as a result of ‘lockdowns’.

Years ago at Massey Hall, I remember Mother Teresa talking about how she sees God in each person she meets. Wouldn’t it be wonderful to have that kind of faith where you could see the face of God in the people and experiences of our lives? I know as an educator for almost 40 years, I have always said I never taught a bad person. Yes, there were some who exhibited bad behaviour in school, but often it was their home environment and their need to seek attention that influenced their behaviour. Down deep there was something special about each student. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we realized that God created all of us, and that indeed we all have a small part of our creator within us? Perhaps we could all treat each other as equals, disregarding race, colour, language, religion, ethnicity, property, birth or other differences.

Equal does not mean we are all the same. Each of us is different in our own special way but we also have the common qualities that make us all humans, and who doesn’t want to be loved and even cherished?

As per my usual habit, I like to research and I found these quotes about respect.

“Treat everyone with kindness and respect, even those who are rude to you – not because they are nice, but because you are.” -Anonymous.

“Respect yourself and others will respect you.” -Confucius

“Everyone should be respected as an individual, but no one idolized.” -Albert Einstein

“If we lose love and self respect for each other, this is how we finally die.” -Maya Angelou

“I’m not concerned with your liking or disliking me… All I ask is that you respect me as a human being.” -Jackie Robinson

“Treat people the way you want to be treated. Talk to people the way you want to be talked to. Respect is earned, not given.” -Hussein Nishah

“You should respect each other and refrain from disputes; you should not, like water and oil, repel each other, but should, like milk and water, mingle together.” –Buddha

“True happiness is in the loving service of God and of our neighbour.” –Anonymous.

I love this poem that helps so many of us over the bumps as we try to fight off “Covid fatigue:”

FOOTPRINTS

One night I dreamed a dream.

As I was walking along the beach with my Lord,

Across the dark sky flashed scenes from my life.

For each scene, I noticed two sets of footprints in the sand,

One belonging to me and one to my Lord.

After the last scene of my life flashed before me,

I looked back at the footprints in the sand.

I noticed that at many times along the path of my life,

especially at the very lowest and saddest times,

there was only one set of footprints.

This really troubled me, so I asked the Lord about it.

“Lord, you said once I decided to follow you,

You’d walk with me all the way.

But I noticed that during the saddest and most troublesome times of my life,

there was only one set of footprints.

I don’t understand why, when I needed You the most, You would leave me.”

He whispered, “My precious child, I love you and will never leave you

Never, ever, during your trials and testings.

When you saw only one set of footprints,

It was then that I carried you.

-Margaret Fishback Powers.

If you want to reach out, I’m at bdfox@rogers.com.

