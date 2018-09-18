West Nile in Durham

Durham Region Health Department has received confirmation of one human case of West Nile virus (WNV) illness. This is the first human case of WNV reported in Durham Region this year.

To date there have been 35 human cases of WNV reported in Ontario. In addition, there have been 261 WNV positive groups of mosquitoes identified across the province and WNV-infected mosquitoes continue to be found across the GTA.

“While the overall risk of becoming infected with WNV is low, it’s still important for everyone to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites,” explained Ross MacEachern, manager of health protection with Durham Region Health Department. As part of its ongoing WNV surveillance program, the health department has placed a number of mosquito traps throughout Durham Region. Mosquitoes caught in these traps are collected and tested weekly for the virus.

To date, a total of seven groups of mosquitoes in the region have tested positive for WNV. For more information on WNV, please call the health department’s Environmental Help Line at 905-723-3818 or 1-888-777-9613. Information is also available at durham.ca/westnile.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

