Weight restrictions on regional roads

Durham Region’s works department is advising residents of a restriction on motor vehicles heavier than 5,000 kg (five tonnes) on designated roads during the spring season as per the Highway Traffic Act.

The restrictions runs until approximately April 30.

The actual end date will be determined following periodic reviews of road and weather conditions towards the end of the weight restriction season.

Signs will be placed on all regional roads where these weight restrictions apply.

Durham officials say the weight restrictions are in place to prevent damage to regional roads.

Most public utility and emergency vehicles are exempt from the restrictions.

For more information, visit durham.ca/WeightRestrictions.

