We need to take the vaccine

Dear Editor,

Although I am very happy about several inoculations to the coronavirus, there are several people in this country that do not wish to have their civil rights trod upon. People can refuse to take the vaccine because that is their right. However, there are many other countries, including the U.S., that do not recognize Canadian law! If you do manage to make it on an airline, whose to say another country will not demand proof of inoculation by you. And another thing… whose to say that a future employer may demand proof of inoculation before you are employed! There are many rights that a future employer cannot do. There are also many rights that an employer cannot deny as a condition. I can understand people not wanting to take the vaccine, however, just remember there are many roadblocks that you may run into. I myself plan to take the vaccine but I have someone I know that will not! This COVID-19 is very, very potent and I would never wish this disease on anyone, but now they have a vaccine against it. Who would not want to get it. That is unthinkable. I myself would rather die of the vaccine than of COVID-19.

Ron Horner

