Water treatment scams circulating across Durham

The Region of Durham says residents should be cautious as new water treatment sales tactics are being used in Durham.

The region says concerned residents have recently inquired about phone calls from salespersons who want access to their home to test the water or inspect the water service. In the past, salespersons have gone door-to-door making similar claims.

The region wants to remind residents that it does not sell or endorse water filters or treatment equipment.

If someone calls or shows up at the door of a resident, the region says there are a few things residents should remember.

Regional staff will not visit without sending an official letter to schedule an appointment. Residents can call the region at 905-668-7711 to confirm that the phone call or visit is legitimate.

Residents should never give out their personal information.

The region also says if a phone call is received or someone comes to the door, residents should not feel pressured to agree to a home visit, let anyone into the home, or sign contracts on the spot.

And, ask for identification. All regional employees and authorized contractors carry photo IDs.

The region provides safe drinking water to residents through the municipal water supply system, meeting Ontario Drinking Water Quality Standards.

The quality and safety of the region’s water are confirmed at an accredited laboratory, which is licensed by the Ontario Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change – a requirement of the Ontario Drinking Water Regulations.

For more information on water quality testing, call the Durham Region Works Department at 905-668-7711, or visit www.durham.ca/water.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

