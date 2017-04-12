Watch what you drink

April is Cancer Awareness Month, and the Region of Durham’s health department is taking the opportunity to remind residents that drinking alcohol is associated with an increased risk of cancer.

The department’s new campaign, What’s In Your Bottle, will run all through April.

According to the Canadian Cancer Society, only a third of Ontario residents know they can reduce their risk of cancer by reducing the amount they drink.

“People are surprised that as little as one drink a day for women and two drinks a day for men can increase a person’s risk of developing seven different types of cancer,” states Chris Arnott, a public health nurse with Durham Region’s health department, in a news release.

“This includes cancers of the mouth, neck, throat, liver, colon, rectum and female breast cancer.”

For more information on alcohol-related cancers, please call the Durham Health Connection Line at (905) 666-6241, or visit durham.ca/alcohol.

