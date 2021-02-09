Vulnerable Oshawa man missing

Police are searching for a vulnerable Oshawa man who was last seen two weeks ago in downtown Oshawa.

Artin Kiani, 35, was last seen in the downtown Oshawa area on Jan. 23. His family has not heard from him over the past two weeks and have concerns for his wellbeing.

Police say he has gone missing before and has been found in Toronto and the Niagara areas.

Kiani, who sometimes uses aliases of Onell, Oneil, or Odell, is described as a 5’10” man with a medium build, short black hair and possibly shaved eyebrows. It is unknown what he may be wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

