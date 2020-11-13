Vulnerable Oshawa female missing

Durham police are looking for a missing vulnerable female who was last seen driving in the Clarington area on Wednesday morning.

Nicole Belair, 64, left her Oshawa residence on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at approximately 11:30 p.m. She was spotted by family members driving around Liberty Street North and Concession Road 3 in Clarington on Wednesday morning.

The missing person left in her 2006 silver Honda Civic four-door with Ontario plate #CMDV 315. The vehicle has a front black bumper.

Police say Belair also uses the name Alexania Davis and she left without her required daily medication. There are concerns for her wellbeing.

Belair is described as a white female, about 5’3” tall with a slim build and short bright purple hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520.

