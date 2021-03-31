Volunteers recognized for outstanding contributions to community

By Courtney Bachar/The Oshawa Express/LJI Reporter

Oshawa City Council is recognizing some of its outstanding volunteers who contribute their time to helping others in the community.

The 2021 Community Organization Volunteer Awards were announced at Monday’s council meeting, which recognizes volunteers for their service to Oshawa community-based organizations.

“We are grateful for those who volunteer their time, skills, abilities and talents to our great city and we take this opportunity to recognize their hard work and dedication,” says Oshawa Mayor Dan Carter.

This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the award recipients were announced virtually during the council meeting and their certificates and a letter of congratulations will be mailed to them.

There were two volunteers recognized from Oshawa Senior Community Centres 55+, Gerry Henderson and Louise Weir.

“We thank you for your service, especially throughout the last 14 months when we’re dealing with COVID-19,” says Carter of Henderson, noting many of the volunteers at the OSCC55+ have made wellness checks, have arranged for food delivery, and have made fellowship calls to make sure their members are safe.

Carter also thanked Weir for her work at OSCC55+ over the past 14 months, especially, he says, with the more than 27,000 wellness checks that were made by all those associated with the OSCC55+.

“We thank you for your dedicated service, even in these difficult periods of time,” he adds.

Two volunteers were also recognized from the Durham Alliance Association Social Club, Roy Miles and John Duvall.

Carter thanked both Miles and Duvall for their contributions throughout the number of years they have been volunteering in the community.

“We are a great city because of the amount of volunteers we have in our community,” he says.

