Vaccines now available for Durham residents 65 and older

COVID-19 vaccines are now being offered in Durham Region to residents 65 and older.

Bookings for residents 65-plus will open on Saturday, April 3 at 11 a.m.

Durham Region Health Department has clinics in Ajax, Clarington, Pickering and Whitby and residents are welcome to attend a clinic in any area municipality.

These clinics are open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Clinics in north Durham – Brock, Scugog, and Uxbridge – operate on a rotating basis, with one clinic scheduled for Brock and two clinics each scheduled for Scugog and Uxbridge every week.

Additional appointments are being provided in north Durham this weekend, April 3, 4, and 5, to provide increased access for residents in these communities, according to the health department.

To book an appointment for any municipal clinic, visit www.durham.ca/vaccineappointment.

Residents needing assistance can call 1-888-444-5113.

There is also a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Oshawa at the Durham College and Ontario Tech University Campus Ice Centre, located at 2000 Simcoe Street North, which is run through Lakeridge Health.

To book an appointment for this location, visit www.covidvaccine.lh.ca or call 905-721-4828.

This clinic operates daily from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Durham Public Health notes that while the province also has a provincial booking system for COVID-19 vaccination appointments, Durham residents who access the provincial booking system will be transferred back to the Durham Region booking system.

For more information, visit www.durham.ca/covidvaccines.

