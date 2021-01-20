Vaccination is a global need

Dear Editor,

Amid concerns over COVID-19 vaccine delays, we should remember that Canada ordered five times more vaccines than it needed. It rightly released some of its order, but rather than allow the manufacturer to sell it to other rich countries, it ought to have donated the order to COVAX, a mechanism for pooling the purchasing and fair distributions of vaccines to poor vulnerable countries. Let’s not lose sight of the amazing speed at which the vaccines were developed and the global need to vaccinate all.

Randy Rudolph

