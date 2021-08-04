Upgrades for DDSB schools

A number of Durham public schools will be getting some upgrades to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

The provincial and federal governments are funding the upgrades through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream.

The Durham District School Board says improvements will vary from school to school but may include items such as wireless infrastructure upgrades, ventilation upgrades, constructing outdoor classrooms, vestibules to conduct COVID-19 screening, new portable classrooms, window replacements, and upgrades to improve occupant health and safety.

The upgrades to improve occupant health and safety may include a water bottle filling station, wall mounted hand sanitizer stations, exterior door FOB (keyless) access, childcare centre plexiglass partitions, childcare centre power door operators, or Kindergarten fence area extensions.

There are several DDSB schools in Oshawa set to receive upgrades.

Adelaide McLaughlin P.S., Beau Valley P.S., Dr. C.F. Cannon P.S., Dr. S.J. Phillips P.S., Durham Alternative S.S., Eastdale C.V.I., Forest View P.S., G.L. Roberts C.V.I., Harmony Heights P.S., Northern Dancer P.S., O’Neill C.V.I., Pierre Elliott Trudeau P.S., R.S. McLaughlin C.V.I., Seneca Trail P.S., Sherwood P.S., Vincent Massey P.S., and Walter E. Harris P.S. will see upgrades to improve occupant health and safety, as well as wireless infrastructure upgrades.

Bobby Orr P.S., Clara Hughes P.S., Coronation P.S., David Bouchard P.S., Glen Street P.S., Gordon B. Attersley P.S., Hillsdale P.S., Lakewoods P.S., Mary Street Community School, Queen Elizabeth P.S., Sunset Heights P.S., Village Union P.S., Waverly P.S., and Woodcrest P.S. will see construction of an outdoor classroom, as well as upgrades to improve occupant health and safety, and wireless infrastructure upgrades.

Elsie MacGill P.S. will see interior keyless entry (FOB) upgrades, as well as upgrades to improve occupant health and safety and wireless infrastructure upgrades.

Kedron P.S. is getting child care vestibules to conduct COVID-19 screening, new portable classrooms, upgrades to improve occupant health and safety, and wireless infrastructure upgrades.

Maxwell Heights S.S. and Norman G. Powers P.S. will be getting new portable classrooms, and upgrades to improve occupant health and safety and wireless infrastructure upgrades.

Stephen Saywell P.S. is getting child care vestibules to conduct COVID-19 screening, as well as upgrades to improve occupant health and safety and wireless infrastructure upgrades.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

