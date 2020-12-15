UPDATE: Police make second arrest in Oshawa home invasion

Investigators have identified and arrested a second suspect in a recent home invasion in Oshawa.

A 28-year-old Oshawa male is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and break and enter. He was held for a bail hearing.

Durham had responded to a residence on Central Park Boulevard in Oshawa on Dec. 8, around 7:45 p.m., after a male victim was assaulted. The 24-year-old suspect entered the home through a second floor door and while the victim was trying to remove him, he assaulted the victim.

The fight ensued outside the home and the seconds suspect assaulted the victim before fleeing on foot.

Police located one of the two suspects and he was arrested close to the home.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

There was a female in the residence who was also assaulted but she didn’t receive any physical injuries. Nothing was taken from the home and it is not believed to be a random incident.

The first suspect was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, break and enter, failing to comply with undertaking, and failing to comply with a probation order, and was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with new information regarding this investigation can contact Det. Graff at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2741.

