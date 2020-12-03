UPDATE: Police identify homicide victim in downtown Oshawa shooting

By Courtney Bachar/The Oshawa Express/LJI Reporter

A 35-year-old man has been charged with first degree murder after a double shooting left one man dead in downtown Oshawa over the weekend.

Police have also identified the homicide victim as 27-year-old Justin Blight of Oshawa.

This is the eighth homicide in Durham Region for 2020.

Durham police were called to the area of Athol Street East and Simcoe Street South around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29 for a report of shots fired.

Durham Regional Police Constable George Tudos confirmed on scene one male victim was without vital signs and was later pronounced dead, adding a postmortem will be conducted to confirm the cause of death.

The second male victim was suffering from serious life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to a trauma centre in Toronto.

Tudos says homicide detectives were called in and were working a large scene in the area, adding Air1 was also called in to assist in looking for evidence on the rooftops.

“They have a large scene,” he says “It may have happened within the residence or on the rooftop, we’re still trying to figure that out.”

The 35-year-old, who police identified as Noah Renison of no fixed address, has been charged with first degree murder and held for a bail hearing.

Police believe this incident is isolated and there are no ongoing safety concerns to the community.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Alves at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5407.

