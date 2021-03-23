UPDATE: Firefighters continue search for missing victims of Olive Avenue fire

Firefighters are continuing their search of the home on Olive Avenue where two bodies remain unaccounted for after Monday’s fire that left two dead and several more injured.

Two victims were recovered from 149 Olive Avenue on Monday evening following the day-long fire event which began shortly before 1 a.m. Monday morning.

Four victims from one of the units were taken to a local hospital with fire-related injuries. Three of the four victims have since been released and one remains in hospital with serious injuries.

A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the identities of the deceased.

Firefighters arrived on scene just before 1 a.m. Monday morning where Fire Chief Derrick Clark says there was a “very extensive, very active fire.”

Because of damage to the structural integrity of the building, crews were not able to get inside as fire crews were working on the defensive.

In a statement released by Peter Dyson, president of the Oshawa Professional Fire Fighters Association, he says their thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by the terrible tragedy.

“We share the grief of the loved ones who are learning the devastating news today and we are thinking of those who are now in hospital and we wish them a full recovery,” the statement reads, adding this tragedy impacts the entire community.

“It signifies that we must come together, like we always do in times of need, to support the affected families, support each other and begin the long healing process.”

The statement notes that thoughts are also with the firefighters who responded to the emergency and maintained professionalism in the face of extremely difficult circumstances.

Oshawa Mayor Dan Carter says he is “saddened” to learn of this tragic event.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends who have been impacted during this difficult time,” he says in a statement released by the city. “Our appreciation goes out to the first responders including our fire crews.”

In total, seven units in a row of townhomes were impacted by the fire, with the most extensive damage at 149 Olive Avenue. All those injured and those still missing are from that location.

DRPS is working with the Fire Marsha’s office for this investigation.

Anyone with information about the fire ask asked to contact Det. McDermott of Det. French of the Major Crime Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5411/5421.

